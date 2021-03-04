D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.27. 4,271,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

