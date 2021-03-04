DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TLS opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

