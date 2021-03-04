DA Davidson Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $156.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.16.

Shares of SPLK opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.56. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

