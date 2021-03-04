DAD Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, DAD has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and $442,039.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.62 or 0.00773416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00044566 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

