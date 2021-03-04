Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

