Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 7.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $32.22. 2,092,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,861,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

