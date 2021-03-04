DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $16,894.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

