Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 28th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

