Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

DKILY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 99,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,985. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

