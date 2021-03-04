Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the January 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DMLRY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 65,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,309. Daimler has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

