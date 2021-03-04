Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,676 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Danaher worth $468,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.22. 78,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,829. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

