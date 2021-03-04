Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 6.7%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 889,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 689,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

