DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $92,168.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.10 or 0.01041043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00375010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002902 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

