Darwinia Network Market Cap Tops $67.47 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Darwinia Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,109.22 or 0.99557973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00086676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Darwinia Network Token Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,034,134,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,008,298 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

Darwinia Network Token Trading

