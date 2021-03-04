Dash (DASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $214.63 or 0.00438802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.66 or 0.04619691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,007,649 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

