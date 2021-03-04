Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $10.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,139.17. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,078.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,002.05. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $684.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.00.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.