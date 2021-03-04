DATA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $487,156.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $487,156.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

