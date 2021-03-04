DATA Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $7.77 million and $362,175.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.