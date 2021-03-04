Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,647.27 and approximately $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00018137 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.