Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,832.39 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

