Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,245.51

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $467,245.51 and $42,407.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064930 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002361 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,113,081 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.