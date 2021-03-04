Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $255,606.28 and $12,202.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

