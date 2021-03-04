Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $82,585.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

