Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Datum has a market cap of $2.62 million and $94,773.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00784116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

