DAV Coin (DAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $95,710.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $482,256.50 and approximately $95,710.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00366040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.37 or 0.99471114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.