David A. Ranhoff Sells 8,833 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENPH traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.88. 5,529,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.