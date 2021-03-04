David L. Dunkel Sells 15,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 124,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

