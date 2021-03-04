David Lillo Sells 7,406 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PDCE traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,008,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $40.62.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
