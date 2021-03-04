David Lillo Sells 7,406 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDCE traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,008,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.