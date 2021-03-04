Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 19,224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.32. 1,244,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

