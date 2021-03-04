Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 47,676 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $72.90. 328,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

