Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 10,443 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,073 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $202.34. 435,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.