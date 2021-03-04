Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 33,474 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 2.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.71. 122,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,179. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

