Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,641. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $680,297. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

