Davidson Investment Advisors Has $17.42 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 315,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.