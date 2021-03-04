Davidson Investment Advisors Has $24.65 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 2,366,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

