Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

