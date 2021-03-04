Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 22,926 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.55. 104,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

