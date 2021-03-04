Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,034.07. The stock had a trading volume of 130,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,974.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,731.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

