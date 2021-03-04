Davidson Investment Advisors Takes $19.20 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,196,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.17. 229,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.