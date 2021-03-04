Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 372,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 235,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 766,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 319,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 330,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $468.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

