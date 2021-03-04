Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DUSA stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,243,486 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,949 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

