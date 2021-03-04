Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $419,568.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $419,568.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,774 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

