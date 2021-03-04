Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

