DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.65

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 30329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

