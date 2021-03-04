DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.