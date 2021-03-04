DDD Partners LLC Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

