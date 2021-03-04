Dean Connor Sells 18,715 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13.

On Monday, January 4th, Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.40. 3,058,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,609. The company has a market cap of C$36.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$63.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

