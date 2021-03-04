DECENT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,043.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. DECENT has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,043.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00301573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00065276 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004130 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars.

