DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $154.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $257,112.26 and $154.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.