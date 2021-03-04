DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $242,261.48 and approximately $145.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.30 or 0.00740003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043684 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

